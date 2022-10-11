Florida A&M names Tiffani-Dawn Sykes new Athletic Director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M has named Dartmouth College Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director for Varsity Sports and Senior Woman Administrator Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as its next Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics according to a release from the University.

The release confirms reports that had been posted through national channels throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Sykes has a strong athletic background, working through the ranks of sports information and compliance for two decades at St. Paul’s College, Virginia Union and Grambling State before heading to Dartmouth.

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lead one of the nation’s most historic athletic programs,” said Sykes in the university’s release. “With this being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, I recognize the significance of my joining the FAMU family in this role. I look forward to working with all of the Rattlers in continuing the outstanding legacy that resides on the ‘Highest of Seven Hills.’”

The hiring of Sykes completes a months long search after former FAMU AD Kortne Gosha resigned abruptly in April.

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said in the release, “We are happy to welcome Ms. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes into the FAMUly. Her credentials are impeccable and her demonstrated commitment to excellence are what we need to move our program forward.”

Sykes will be introduced at Lee Hall on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.