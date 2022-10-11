Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A veteran battling epilepsy is lacing up his tennis shoes for a cause.

Ryan O’Connor is on a mission to walk 1,000 miles to raise awareness about the disorder.

O’Connor said he wants to see more money going toward epilepsy research, specifically shining a light on epilepsy among veterans.

O’Connor started his journey at his home in Longwood, Florida and will end in Missouri.

He’s logged about 140 miles so far and hopes to finish the trip within the next month.

His wife has been following him on this cross-country trek in an RV to make sure he’s safe.

“At any given moment, I could have another seizure,” O’Connor. “I never know when that’s gonna happen. But what are you gonna do? You just gotta take it one day at a time. You’ve just got to face it and just battle against it.”

O’Connor served in the army for three years and was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2011.

To follow him along his journey and learn more about his cause, you can visit his website.

