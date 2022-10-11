Proctor backs Dailey in Tallahassee mayoral race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Longtime Leon County commissioner Bill Proctor is weighing in on the race for Tallahassee mayor, backing incumbent John Dailey over Proctor’s fellow county commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Proctor endorsed Dailey during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Florida Press Center, saying he believes the mayor is committed to addressing the needs and concerns of Tallahassee..

Dailey and Dozier are in an expensive, close, and contentious battle for mayor of the capital city. After the primary, the two were separated by just a few dozen votes out of thousands cast for a field of four candidates.

Dozier is giving up her seat on the Leon County Commission to run for mayor. She says she was compelled to enter the race after Dailey lead an effort to direct $20 million in Blueprint funding for infrastructure repairs at FSU’s Doak Campbell football stadium.

Dozier has raised concerns about a conflict of interest and appearance of favoritism because several Seminole Boosters have donated to Mayor Dailey.

Meantime, Dailey has accused Dozier of employing “dark money” from a political action committee to launch attacks on the mayor. He has filed a complaint with the State Elections Commission claiming the PAC was not properly registered and Dozier did not properly report its spending on her behalf.

Dailey is seeking his second term as Tallahassee’s mayor. He was first elected in 2018, replacing Andrew Gillum, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Florida governor.

Proctor has served on the Leon County Commission since 1996, and in August was re-elected with nearly 60% of the vote over two other candidates.

Proctor says his priorities are affordable housing, quality healthcare, education, and economic development.

Recently, he has been focused on building up the 32304 area code, the poorest in the state. Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.