Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.
Carbon monoxide can be a deadly gas.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.