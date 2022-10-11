Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot

mail-in ballots
mail-in ballots(NSF)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Southwest and Central Florida, flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench in election plans, just four weeks ahead of election day.

Many people’s homes are destroyed, so they’re not even able to receive vote-by-mail ballots.

In other areas, polling locations are wiped out or converted to emergency operation centers because of the storm.

Election officials are encouraging voters who have relocated after the storm to call their local elections office and have a ballot sent to their new address.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, who also leads the Florida Association of Elections Supervisors, expects Governor DeSantis will likely arrange for voting centers to be set up in places hardest hit by Ian.

These would act as early voting sites that stay open through election day.

In addition to these challenges, Earley says there will likely be a shortage of poll workers in areas impacted by the storm.

“There’s very likely not going to be enough for workers to staff the normal range of electronic polling places,” he said. “So vote centers help with that too, because you can process a lot more voters with fewer poll workers.”

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday night in Florida in Georgia.

You can register online here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down.
Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness
Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says