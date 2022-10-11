Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Southwest and Central Florida, flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench in election plans, just four weeks ahead of election day.

Many people’s homes are destroyed, so they’re not even able to receive vote-by-mail ballots.

In other areas, polling locations are wiped out or converted to emergency operation centers because of the storm.

Election officials are encouraging voters who have relocated after the storm to call their local elections office and have a ballot sent to their new address.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, who also leads the Florida Association of Elections Supervisors, expects Governor DeSantis will likely arrange for voting centers to be set up in places hardest hit by Ian.

These would act as early voting sites that stay open through election day.

In addition to these challenges, Earley says there will likely be a shortage of poll workers in areas impacted by the storm.

“There’s very likely not going to be enough for workers to staff the normal range of electronic polling places,” he said. “So vote centers help with that too, because you can process a lot more voters with fewer poll workers.”

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday night in Florida in Georgia.

You can register online here.

