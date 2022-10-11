Suwannee Co. Schools send landscapers down to hard hit Sarasota to help classrooms reopen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday marked a milestone for several communities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Students started to return to class.

Schools in Lee and Sarasota Counties reopened nearly two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall.

In Sarasota, the partial reopening of the county’s 55 schools was made possible in part by a hard-working group from the Big Bend.

According to Suwannee County Schools Superintendent Ted Roush, a group of four district employees made the trek to Southwest Florida last week.

Sarasota County Schools sent out a request for help. The district’s Facility Services Director Don Hampton said Suwannee was the only district to answer the call.

“Had four gentlemen come down with some equipment and chainsaws,” Hampton said.

“They were ready to work. They were a great crew and really in my opinion helped us make it so we could open up today. They did a great job for us. "

Hampton said his team took a few days to assess the damage. They realized it would take a herculean effort to get debris off roads, parking lot, and school buildings.

Roush told WCTV the district didn’t send the group down for publicity. He said it was just the right thing to do.

WCTV is working to reach the Suwannee group down in South Florida.

