Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision. (Source: WTVM)
By Ashlee Williams and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night.

According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.

Their vehicle erupted in flames.

All three family members died in the crash, leaving behind 15-year-old Braylon, who rode the bus home with his teammates. Katrina Jakes also leaves behind an older son, Brian.

“It’s hard to bury a child, but I just can’t fathom and imagine having to bury the whole family... practically the whole family,” Braylon’s grandmother Jacqueline Jakes said in tears.

Jacqueline Jakes said Braylon is trying to stay busy during this tragic time.

“Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine,” she explained, adding that she feels that she has to be strong for her grandson.

Braylon’s grandmother said his football team has been there for him to lift his spirit.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching on foot for a male suspect near Patton, Mo....
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
G-7 leaders say they will ‘stand firmly’ with Ukraine as more missiles, drones strike
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say