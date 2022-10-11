United Way launching donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The United Way of the Big Bend is launching a supply drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

It is planning to deliver the supplies in a few weeks.

CEO Berneice Cox wants to pay it forward, as so many did for our area when Hurricane Michael hit four years ago.

“Our hope is that it helps them in some way ... knowing that there are people who care about them and understand what they’re going through,” Cox said, “and if we can help in just a small way, I think that says a lot.”

Donations are starting to come in at the United Way’s 7th Avenue offices.

Water, food, cleaning supplies, and personal care items are near the top of the wish list. Click here for the full list.

Some donations are bound for hard-hit Lee County; others may go to Central Florida communities dealing with flooding. Cox said she is coordinating with other United Ways to get the supplies to those who need them.

“If all of us are helping in small ways ... it really will make an impact,” Cox said.

