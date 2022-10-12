Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Singer and actress Brandy reportedly had a medical incident on Tuesday.

The entertainer, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, went on Instagram to update her fans, saying she is recovering.

Brandy said she is following doctors’ orders to rest following an episode of dehydration.

The actress did not comment on media reports she had been hospitalized for a seizure, but she did write that she was grateful for her fans’ prayers and support.

