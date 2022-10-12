Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a warmer and less foggy morning on Wednesday, but the Big Bend and South Georgia had plenty of clouds and a few light showers. Rain chances will increase starting in the afternoon as a cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be at least 50% for the area with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The rain chances will stay elevated (60%) Wednesday night with a 40% chance of showers and storms remaining for Thursday morning. The rain will exit the area Thursday along with the clouds as the cold front will pass by and slowly bring somewhat cooler and drier air. Highs Thursday will be in the 80s with the lows in the mid to upper 50s Friday morning.

The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s. Rain odds will be near zero. Moisture will begin to make its way into the area starting late Saturday and into Sunday. The moisture return will increase the morning lows to near 60 starting Sunday morning leaving the end of the weekend with a partly cloudy sky.

A weak cold front will approach the area Monday into Tuesday. So far, rain chances will be between 20% to 30%.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.