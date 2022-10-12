Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway

First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck...
First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck and a dump truck along Blountstown Highway.(Brandon Spencer -WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck and a dump truck along Blountstown Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol says the call came in at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon for the crash at Blountstown Highway and Barineau Rd.

FHP says the fire truck rolled over and there are injuries, but right now there are no details on how many people are hurt or the extent of those injuries.

Blountstown Highway was closed in both directions but FHP says traffic is now starting to flow again, slowly, at the accident scene.

This is a developing story. WCTV will have updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

Latest News

37-year-old Jamal White was arrested after attempting to grab a police officer’s gun, according...
Valdosta man arrested after attempting to grab officer’s gun
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12
First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12