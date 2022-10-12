Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck and a dump truck along Blountstown Highway.

Florida Highway Patrol says the call came in at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon for the crash at Blountstown Highway and Barineau Rd.

FHP says the fire truck rolled over and there are injuries, but right now there are no details on how many people are hurt or the extent of those injuries.

Blountstown Highway was closed in both directions but FHP says traffic is now starting to flow again, slowly, at the accident scene.

This is a developing story. WCTV will have updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.