Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening.

LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

In a Facebook posting, the Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about any possible victims or suspects.

LCSO is asking that the public to contact them if they have any information about this reported shooting. You can call the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

