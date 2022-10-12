Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.
LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening.

LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

In a Facebook posting, the Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about any possible victims or suspects.

LCSO is asking that the public to contact them if they have any information about this reported shooting. You can call the Violent Crimes Unit at (850) 606-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate, Christopher James.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates inmate death
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found in a car in the return lot by a...
Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

Latest News

A couple dozens FSU graduate assistants and students marched and held a rally on campus asking...
FSU’S Grad Assistants United host a march and rally to ask for better benefits
Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down.
Leon County approved Silver Lake Road improvements, Lake Munson draw down
mail-in ballots
Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness
Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness