Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian

A Tallahassee woman is hoping others can help her mother and sister forced to start over after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home.(For WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm.

For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning.

A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old sister escaped rising flood waters only to find their home unlivable.

“It’s just so sad to see,” Hailey Gatlin said as she scrolled through photos of the destructive aftermath. She’s four hundred miles away from her family now forced to start over.

The mobile home her family lived in in Fort Meyers is now only a memory.

“The whole house was just absolutely flooded and everything was destroyed,” she said.

Gatlin’s mother was only a few days removed from surgery when the storm approached Florida’s West coast. She says evacuation ahead of the storm was not an option.

The home was next to a river. As the storm arrived, the water started creeping toward the house. The family decided to flee.

“Grabbed their dogs, grabbed the cat and ran to the car,” she said. “As they were leaving they noticed the yard was flooding. They wouldn’t have been able to leave five minutes later.”

Gatlin says four feet of water flooded the entire home. The septic tank overflowed, adding to the damage. Almost nothing could be saved.

Still, Gatlin said she was moved by her mother’s resiliency

“My mom is very strong and very much able to handle a lot of things I’m not sure I could handle. And my little sister is a trooper,” she said.

Gatlin started a GoFundMe page to help out her family down South, hoping to ease the burden of what will likely be a multi-year road back to normal.

