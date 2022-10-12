Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot.

“I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot but my house had been shot at,” the mother, who did not want her name used in the story, said.

The mother said her son, 16, was sitting in the yard with his cousin and friend in a brown car parked in the yard.

The teens saw a car driving westbound on the 4000 block of Ballard Road around 3 pm and thought nothing of it. Until the car drove back around by the house later in the evening, driving eastbound then turning around heading westbound before pulling in the driveway.

That’s when her son said three to four males, wearing all black got out of the car with guns and started firing at the teens.

The 16-year-old ran away down the street as the shots began to ring out. His friend, 16, was shot three times in the upper arm, and the men began firing bullets at the house as well.

“I have another daughter,” the mother said. “They shot straight through her room so if she was home a bullet would have hit her.”

The mother, and neighbors, said there were between 40 and 50 shots fired during the incident.

“They were trying to kill whoever it was, they weren’t shooting to be playing, they were shooting to kill,” the mother said.

The 16-year-old said they men shot the car sitting in the driveway between 25 and 30 times and fired another 20 to 25 shots at the house before getting in their car and speeding off.

“(The bullets) went straight through my wall and through my kitchen and my refrigerator,” the mother said. “My grandson could have been here, anybody could have been killed that day.”

The 16-year-old said that his friend’s mother came to the house after the shooting and he was taken to the hospital with gun shot wounds.

The mother’s 16-year-old son did not confirm if he knew the men involved in the shooting but said he had seen the car drive by the house previously.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Tuesday and confirmed that two cars and the home sustained damage. No further updates have been released at this time and they are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their office.

