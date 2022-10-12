Valdosta man arrested after attempting to grab officer’s gun

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta man was arrested after attempting to grab a police officer’s gun, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Tuesday morning, a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block of North Ashley Street when he observed 37-year-old Jamal White walking down the sidewalk with a cane.

The officer pulled beside White and rolled his passenger window down, asking him if he needed help.

White immediately told the officer that he wanted his firearm, and then he lunged through the passenger’s side of the vehicle and grabbed the officer’s firearm while it was in the holster.

The officer struggled with White while driving forward in his vehicle, causing White to fall away from the patrol vehicle.

With his cane in his hand, White walked toward the officer and said, “I want your gun.” The officer ordered White to the ground while pointing his taser at him, and White complied with his commands.

As the officer attempted to detain White, White began to resist and grabbed at the officer’s duty belt again while grabbing at his firearm in his holster.

Other officers arrived on the scene, and White was taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the following charges:

· Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from public official felony

· Simple assault.

“This is a great example of why we say there is no such thing as a routine call for an officer,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

“This officer was simply checking on a subject’s well-being when it quickly changed. We are very fortunate that our officer was not injured.”

