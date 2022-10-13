Boy hit, killed by van that had dropped him off, police say

JACINTO CITY, Texas (Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off hit him, police said.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, just steps away from the boy’s home, KTRK reported.

“Little kids were crying. They were all crying. The bus driver, she was just with her hands on her head, you know, freaking out,” witness Daniel Chairez said.

He said the white van collided with a little boy who was trying to cross in front of it, and it was clear the child couldn’t have survived.

“We ran inside to go get a blanket and put it over him,” Chairez said. “That way, the kids won’t see what happened.”

Investigators at the scene say the child died from head trauma, very likely a result of a distracted driver. The white van is a private vehicle that takes children to and from the elementary school.

“It’s just very unfortunate to what happened,” Jacinto City Police Chief Joe Ayala said. “However, maybe if they would’ve paid a little more attention, the driver paid more attention to make sure the child was clear from the bus, maybe this wouldn’t have happened.”

Ayala said the child’s mother and grandmother were home. The family asked for space as they grieve.

No one is charged in this child’s death yet, but the chief says that could change as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.