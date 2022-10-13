CAUGHT ON CAMERA: a man allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked.

Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports.

Soon after the officers arrived, they located the suspect and found a stolen stun gun and other evidence.

According to TPD, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, larceny from a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and possession of a burglarized tool with intent to use.

TPD did not share the name of the man arrested.

