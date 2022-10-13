Ginger-Butternut Squash Soup recipe

Preheat a large saucepot on medium for 2–3 minutes; add squash, coconut oil, shallots, garlic, serrano, ginger and salt. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until vegetables soften. Stir in curry paste and cook for 2–3 more minutes. Stir in stock and coconut cream until blended; bring to a simmer. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 18–20 minutes, until the squash is very tender. Thinly slice green onions.