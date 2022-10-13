Ginger-Butternut Squash Soup recipe
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A delicious soup to warm up for the upcoming winter season with Chef Sergio Endara.
Ingredients:
- 3 oz shallots
- 1 serrano pepper
- 6 cloves garlic
- 3 (13 oz) packages of fresh cubed butternut squash
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 4 tablespoons ginger stir-in paste
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon red curry paste
- 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken (or vegetable) stock
- 1 (13.66 oz) can of coconut cream
- 2 green onions
- 8 oz crème Fraiche
- 6 tablespoons pepitas
Steps:
- Coarsely chop shallots and serrano pepper (remove seeds and membranes if desired); smash garlic.
- Preheat a large saucepot on medium for 2–3 minutes; add squash, coconut oil, shallots, garlic, serrano, ginger and salt. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until vegetables soften. Stir in curry paste and cook for 2–3 more minutes. Stir in stock and coconut cream until blended; bring to a simmer. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 18–20 minutes, until the squash is very tender. Thinly slice green onions.
- Puree soup in blender until smooth, working in batches (to avoid injury, do not fill blender more than halfway and do not seal lid completely). Serve soup garnished with creme fraiche, pepitas, and green onions.
Total Time - 45 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.