Ginger-Butternut Squash Soup recipe

A delicious soup to warm up for the upcoming winter season with Chef Sergio Endara.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A delicious soup to warm up for the upcoming winter season with Chef Sergio Endara.

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz shallots
  • 1 serrano pepper
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 3 (13 oz) packages of fresh cubed butternut squash
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 4 tablespoons ginger stir-in paste
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon red curry paste
  • 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken (or vegetable) stock
  • 1 (13.66 oz) can of coconut cream
  • 2 green onions
  • 8 oz crème Fraiche
  • 6 tablespoons pepitas

Steps:

  1. Coarsely chop shallots and serrano pepper (remove seeds and membranes if desired); smash garlic.
  2. Preheat a large saucepot on medium for 2–3 minutes; add squash, coconut oil, shallots, garlic, serrano, ginger and salt. Cook 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until vegetables soften. Stir in curry paste and cook for 2–3 more minutes. Stir in stock and coconut cream until blended; bring to a simmer. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer for 18–20 minutes, until the squash is very tender. Thinly slice green onions.
  3. Puree soup in blender until smooth, working in batches (to avoid injury, do not fill blender more than halfway and do not seal lid completely). Serve soup garnished with creme fraiche, pepitas, and green onions.

Total Time - 45 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck...
Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
One teen was injured after a shooting at a Tallahassee home.
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

Latest News

A delicious soup to warm up for the upcoming winter season with Chef Sergio Endara.
Ginger-Butternut Squash Soup recipe
Chef Uri Lavine shows how to make a vanilla bean gelato.
Chef Uri Lavine shows how to make vanilla bean gelato
Strawberry cake ice cream roll-up recipe with Jaclyn.
Strawberry shortcake ice cream roll-up recipe with Jaclyn
Strawberry cake ice cream roll-up recipe with Jaclyn.
Strawberry shortcake ice cream roll-up recipe with Jaclyn