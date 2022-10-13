Gov. Brian Kemp bus tour stops in Bainbridge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp addressed supporters at Willis Park Thursday morning, as the closely watched race for governor enters its final few weeks.

The incumbent governor is hoping to get out the vote in reliably red communities with early voting set to start Monday in the Peach State.

“Y’all are some resilient people and it has been my honor to serve as your governor,” Kemp said to the crowd.

The Republican is tying his reelection chances to what he considers a successful first term in the Governor’s Mansion.

“We’re campaigning on my record of keeping our state open when Stacey Abrams wanted it to be closed, of putting kids back in the classroom,” he said.

Abrams came up often during Kemp’s speech. Most recent polls show Kemp leading Abrams in the rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Some show a sizable margin, while others, like this recent Quinnipiac poll, show just a one percent difference.

“Don’t believe in any of these polls, good or bad,” Kemp said to WCTV afterward.

“The poll is going to be on November 8th. The voter is the poll. That’s who we have to talk to.”

During his speech, a large video advertising truck circled the square, displaying claims of voter suppression.

Abrams’ campaign has made that a central part of their effort to oust Kemp. Her ‘One Georgia’ tour made a stop in Valdosta in September. Abrams was set to take part in a political forum in Savannah Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.