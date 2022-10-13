High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.

The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal.

Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago.

