Jefferson County Schools hosted a Community Resource Fair for students and families

Jefferson County School and local Representative Allison Tant teamed up to host a Community Resource Fair.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, Jefferson County Schools partnered with local state representative Allison Tant to host a community resource fair.

The event featured 23 vendors, including Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Children’s Home Society.

The school hopes to take the first steps in showing parents the community resources available to assist them and their families.

”I can promise you we’re going to deliver. It’s going to take us a couple of years but we’re going to turn this around,” explained Jefferson County School Principal Jackie Pons. “And our goal is to have one of the best schools that we have in the state of Florida.”

Representative Tant’s team and Jefferson County Schools say they plan to have more of these resource fairs moving forward.

