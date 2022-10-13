Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, October 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front will sweep through the viewing area this evening. The best chance for rain today will be in the A.M. hours.

Rain chances will diminish throughout the day, as dry air begins to filter into South Georgia and the Big Bend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 80s, with overnight lows near 60.

The cold front will leave sunny and dry conditions behind for the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s, with nighttime lows in the mid 50s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

