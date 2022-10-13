Protesters take to the Florida Old State Capitol Building to protest against unjust life-sentences for non-violent crimes

Operation Overtime hosted a rally at the Old State Capitol Building to put a stop to unjust life-sentences for non-violent offenders.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - About two dozen protesters took to the steps of the Old Florida State Capitol Building Wednesday afternoon. The group says they’re looking to put a stop to what they’re calling unjust natural life-sentences for non-violent crimes.

The protesters made their points clear Wednesday by saying they feel death by incarceration for non-violent crimes should be no more.

The event, hosted by Operation Overtime, a Florida unjust life sentencing project, brought a couple dozen protesters from all across the state and as far away as Texas, to fight against life sentences against non-fatal and non-physical contact crimes.

The group says the life sentences not only impact the lives of the families involved but the pockets of tax-payers as well. According to the latest analysis of state data, Florida spent 330 million dollars last year for it’s life without parole population. A change these protesters say they would love to make.

”I’m not advocating for soft on crime by any means and I am not advocating on tough on crime. I’m advocating for smart on crime, fair sentencing, fair and just sentencing,” explained Operation Overtime Founder Audrey Jennings Hudgins. “And there’s absolutely nothing fair about giving someone a natural life sentence at 21 years-old or any age.”

The group says they plan to have a rally once a month for the next eight months with the next rally scheduled for November 14th.

Hudgins says ”A sentence that is too long is just as unjust as a sentence that is too short” and she feels that encapsulates their whole movement.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck...
Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway
One teen was injured after a shooting at a Tallahassee home.
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

Latest News

Jefferson County Schools will soon be back under local control.
Jefferson County Schools hosted a Community Resource Fair for students and families
One teen was injured after a shooting at a Tallahassee home.
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
A Tallahassee woman is hoping others can help her mother and sister forced to start over after...
Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian
Tallahassee Fire teams with Leon County Schools for “Lunch Buddies” program
Tallahassee Fire teams with Leon County Schools for “Lunch Buddies” program