Sheriff: suspect injured after shootout with police officer near Sneads

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after a shootout with a police officer near Sneads early Thursday.

Jackson County sheriff Don Edenfield says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is protocol with an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff says his deputies were first called to a report of shots fired just before five Thursday morning, in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road just north of Sneads. Deputies were not able to find the suspect but put out an alert for law enforcement to be on the lookout.

The sheriff says a police officer spotted the suspect about an hour later driving in Sneads and tried to pull over his car. The suspect drove off, leading the officer back to the original location of the shots fired, where the suspect lived.

As the Sneads officer pulled into the driveway of the home behind the suspect, the officer came under fire, according to the sheriff. The officer returned fire and multiple shots were exchanged, according to the sheriff, before the suspect went into the home.

Deputies arriving as backup went into the home and took the suspect into custody.

“No one is in danger, there is no threat,” Sheriff Edenfield assured the public in a video on Facebook detailing the shooting incident.

The man had been shot and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. No officers or deputies were injured, according to the sheriff.

This comes less than three months after a Sneads officer was shot by a suspect and seriously injured. That suspect was shot and killed.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.