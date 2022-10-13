Sheriff: suspect injured after shootout with police officer near Sneads

Police Lights.
Police Lights.(WABI)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after a shootout with a police officer near Sneads early Thursday.

Jackson County sheriff Don Edenfield says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is protocol with an officer-involved shooting.

The sheriff says his deputies were first called to a report of shots fired just before five Thursday morning, in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road just north of Sneads. Deputies were not able to find the suspect but put out an alert for law enforcement to be on the lookout.

The sheriff says a police officer spotted the suspect about an hour later driving in Sneads and tried to pull over his car. The suspect drove off, leading the officer back to the original location of the shots fired, where the suspect lived.

As the Sneads officer pulled into the driveway of the home behind the suspect, the officer came under fire, according to the sheriff.  The officer returned fire and multiple shots were exchanged, according to the sheriff, before the suspect went into the home.

Deputies arriving as backup went into the home and took the suspect into custody.

“No one is in danger, there is no threat,” Sheriff Edenfield assured the public in a video on Facebook detailing the shooting incident.

The man had been shot and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital. No officers or deputies were injured, according to the sheriff.

This comes less than three months after a Sneads officer was shot by a suspect and seriously injured. That suspect was shot and killed.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck...
Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway
LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
One teen was injured after a shooting at a Tallahassee home.
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

Latest News

From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
LIVE: Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Demetrius Williams was arrested for the bank robbery on September 15.
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery
Judge mallet
Educators eye details of carrying out controversial law
What's Brewing? July 19, 2022
What’s Brewing? Oct. 13, 2022