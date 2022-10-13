Tallahassee leaders unveil beginning of historic cultural trail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elected officials and community members gathered Thursday for the unveiling of the historic cultural trail at Anita Favors Plaza.

Mayor John Dailey said the “We Are All One” mural marks yet another major investment in the southside of the city and public art.

“It compliments everything that we have planned, not only in the city’s strategic plan but the Southside Action Plan and even the county’s strategic plan,” Dailey said.

There are plans for more murals, statues and art in the area from all local, national and even international artists.

Speakers at the event said the art on the columns captures the strong, resilient communities along the southside. Be it the Allen subdivision or the Boynton Still neighborhood.

Several of the pieces will be a nod to Tallahassee’s history, like FAMU’s involvement in the fight for Civil Rights.

Dailey added that the event was about engaging the art community to tell the story of the city’s south side.

