Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

Demetrius Williams was arrested for the bank robbery on September 15.
Demetrius Williams was arrested for the bank robbery on September 15.(TPD)
By Sabrina Bradley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month.

Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15.

At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according to investigators. Then, Williams handed the teller a note, which instructed that an undisclosed amount of money be handed over. The bank teller followed the instructions on the note and Williams got away with the cash.

Tallahassee police say officers tracked down Williams on Sept. 26 and he was taken into custody with the help of US Marshals.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck...
Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway
LCSO deputies on the scene of a shooting on Ballard Rd.
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
One teen was injured after a shooting at a Tallahassee home.
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

Latest News

37-year-old Jamal White was arrested after attempting to grab a police officer’s gun, according...
Valdosta man arrested after attempting to grab officer’s gun
Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death
Photo by MGN.
Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday
TPD says 45-year-old Vontae Hardy was taken into custody without incident.
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive