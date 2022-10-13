Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month.

Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15.

At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according to investigators. Then, Williams handed the teller a note, which instructed that an undisclosed amount of money be handed over. The bank teller followed the instructions on the note and Williams got away with the cash.

Tallahassee police say officers tracked down Williams on Sept. 26 and he was taken into custody with the help of US Marshals.

