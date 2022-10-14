Forida Department of Agriculture Job Fair

By Madison Glaser
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is hoping to connect with future employees as labor shortages continue.

A department of agriculture job fair attracted around 100 people Thursday morning.

WCTV talked to dozens of people who all said the state benefits are what drew them in.

Retirement plan options, insurance coverage and leaves can all make a big difference in recruiting.

The state highlighted its benefits along with job opportunities like foresty services, consumer services and food safety.

“I think it was successful.” butted “At least 5. You’re applying for 5 jobs? Well, maybe 15 in fact. Granted it’s a small selection but all of those places had multiple openings,” attendee Sam Wetherington said.

A list of job openings related to the Florida Department of Agriculture can be found here. (add link)

