Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, October 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The cold front that brought rain on Wednesday and Thursday morning has moved through the viewing area. A high-pressure system has taken its place, which means sunny and dry conditions for your Friday. High temperatures today will reach the mid 80s.

The high pressure will stick around through the weekend, keeping any rain chances out of the picture through Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will reach the mid to upper 80s, with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

The next chance for rain will be Monday, as another cold front approaches the viewing area.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:

