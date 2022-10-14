Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night, said a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.

The LCSO spokesperson told WCTV that a suspect had been taken into custody just down the road from where the stabbing happened. The suspect was not immediately identified.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide. Join us tonight for the WCTV Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for the latest information.

We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.