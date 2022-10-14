Protests and petitions helped save a local landmark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A fort Braden tree once in danger of being cut down will now remain in its neighborhood.

In an email to county commissioners administrator vincent long to confirm the tree located at the fort Braden Community Center would be saved.

The uproar started nearly a month ago when duke energy announced a plan to lay new power lines along the Blountstown highway where the oak tree is located.

The news of community protests being heard by commissioners moved some to tears.

“A lot of people in different areas of Tallahassee believe that their voices are not heard and they are. It’s all about self-worth and everything and that’s what makes it so just continue to do your research and you can too show what can be made in Leon County,” advocate Beth Young said.

According to members of the community, the oak tree is around 96 years old. The group plans to hold a celebratory picnic later this month.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.