Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way.

In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville.

That security system includes not only video surveillance but also gunshot detection and can pick up sounds such as tire screeches and glass being broken; all of which city leaders say can make Thomasville safer.

The new camera system will be able to detect gunshots. (walb)

“The ultimate goal for any municipality is to reduce crime and increase safety. And we have also had a lot of concerns from citizens for a while now, especially recently,” Thomasville City Council Member, Wanda Warren said.

While city council member, Terry Scott, is an advocate for preventing crime, he voted against the approval of the new system and said more research and community input needs to be considered.

“Only thing I had against it was we should have had an open forum, a listening session to citizens to advise them what we’re about to do in the city. We don’t want to be transcreation to transition with the city of Thomasville,” Scott said.

A total of 15 cameras will be placed throughout the city for the trial period. The city won’t have a say in where they will be placed. The camera’s decided locations will depend on crime rates in each area.

The city council’s decision to bring in the new tool has gotten mixed feedback. Jennifer Green, a Thomasville resident, said she thinks it will help the growing crime rate.

“I think it will help. I wouldn’t think 20 years ago that we would have the rate of crime we have now,” Green said.

But some people said they are against the new system.

“We didn’t have a lot of time to voice our opinion on this. It wasn’t made public. I think that Flock is going to put us in a racial bind,” Thomasville resident, Jennifer Dyson said.

Dyson is also concerned about her privacy and whether or not the system will be fair. She started a petition that has over 200 signatures opposing it. The petition was given to the city council.

Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

Warren said she brought privacy concerns to the city attorney and can assure everyone their privacy won’t be compromised.

“No one’s privacy will be decreased because of that. Of course, as we all know, when we go out into the public, there is no expectation of privacy. So these cameras are only placed in public locations which are accessible by anyone with a camera,” she said.

Dyson is still collecting more signatures. She said she hopes the petition will put a stop to the city council’s decision.

‘It should have been a community input because it affects the community,” Dyson said.

Jennifer Dyson and Tony Bowdry are concerned about the addition of the camera system. (walb)

Tony Bowdry signed the petition. He said there are alternative ways to reduce crime than investing in a camera system.

“I don’t like to be watched no more than anybody else likes to be watched. If we want to deter crime, we need to think a little bit more smarter and in doing some things that will motivate people in the community so crime can stop,” Bowdry said.

City leaders said the new camera system won’t go into effect until around December.

