Retail sales flat in Sept. as inflation takes toll on American households

FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Sheridan, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The pace of sales at U.S. retailers was unchanged in September from August rising prices for rent and food chipped away at money available for other things.

Retail sales were flat for September, down from a revised. 0.4% growth in August, according to the Commerce Department on Friday.

Excluding sales from vehicle and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.3%. Excluding gas sales, spending was up 0.1%

While the report showed shoppers’ resilience, the figures also are not adjusted for inflation unlike many other government reports. In fact, sales at grocery stores rose 0.4% , helped by rising prices in food.

Business at restaurants ticked up 0.5%. Sales at furniture stores fell 0.7 %., while sales at electronics stores fell 0.8%. Online sales rose 0.5% last month.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity and Americans have remained mostly resilient even with inflation near four-decade highs. Yet surging prices for everything from mortgages to rent have upped the anxiety level. Overall spending has slowed and shifted increasingly toward necessities like food, while spending on electronics, furniture, new clothes and other non-necessities has faded.

“Even if people are employed and on paper look reasonably comfortable they are not feeling comfortable, and they are very concerned about what’s to come next,” said Joel Rampoldt, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store near the intersection...
Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Man caught on camera attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee
Paula and Brandon Wade vanished in 2002. A new age-progression photo depicts what they may look...
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
One teen was injured after a shooting at a Tallahassee home.
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

Latest News

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton among honorees at Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony
A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in North Dakota.
11-year-old bowls perfect 300 game
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord, police say
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical