Banana Pudding Cake recipe with Ms. Cherry Rankin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box yellow cake mix (& ingredients to make cake)
- 2 boxes (small) instant banana pudding
- 4 c milk
- 8 oz whipped topping (optional)
- 20 vanilla wafers, crushed
- sliced bananas - use your own judgment
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare the cake in a 9 x 13 pan according to the directions on the box. When golden, remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
- When just slightly cooled, use the handle end of a wooden spoon or wooden dowel to poke holes into the baked cake. Don’t be shy; make the holes big enough for the pudding to seep into and go deep enough with the spoon that you hit the bottom of the pan.
- Next, prepare the pudding mixture. Combine 4 cups of milk and pudding mix; whisk until fully combined and there are no lumps.
- Pour the pudding mixture over the entire cake before it starts to get thick. Spread evenly, filling all holes.
- Refrigerate for two hours or until set.
- Top with sliced banana, whipped topping, and crushed vanilla wafers! Serve and enjoy. (Refrigerate any leftovers)
