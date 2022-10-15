Banana pudding cake recipe with Ms. Cherry Rankin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare the cake in a 9 x 13 pan according to the directions on the box. When golden, remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.

When just slightly cooled, use the handle end of a wooden spoon or wooden dowel to poke holes into the baked cake. Don’t be shy; make the holes big enough for the pudding to seep into and go deep enough with the spoon that you hit the bottom of the pan.

Next, prepare the pudding mixture. Combine 4 cups of milk and pudding mix; whisk until fully combined and there are no lumps.

Pour the pudding mixture over the entire cake before it starts to get thick. Spread evenly, filling all holes.

Refrigerate for two hours or until set.