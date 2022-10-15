Banana Pudding Cake recipe with Ms. Cherry Rankin

Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 box yellow cake mix (& ingredients to make cake)
  • 2 boxes (small) instant banana pudding
  • 4 c milk
  • 8 oz whipped topping (optional)
  • 20 vanilla wafers, crushed
  • sliced bananas - use your own judgment

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Prepare the cake in a 9 x 13 pan according to the directions on the box. When golden, remove from oven and let cool for a few minutes.
  2. When just slightly cooled, use the handle end of a wooden spoon or wooden dowel to poke holes into the baked cake. Don’t be shy; make the holes big enough for the pudding to seep into and go deep enough with the spoon that you hit the bottom of the pan.
  3. Next, prepare the pudding mixture. Combine 4 cups of milk and pudding mix; whisk until fully combined and there are no lumps.
  4. Pour the pudding mixture over the entire cake before it starts to get thick. Spread evenly, filling all holes.
  5. Refrigerate for two hours or until set.
  6. Top with sliced banana, whipped topping, and crushed vanilla wafers! Serve and enjoy. (Refrigerate any leftovers)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
Paula and Brandon Wade vanished in 2002. A new age-progression photo depicts what they may look...
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
Tallahassee City Commission unanimously passes the gun violence intervention plan.
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Demetrius Williams was arrested for the bank robbery on September 15.
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

Latest News

In the spotlight: No baked cheesecake recipe with Chef Douglas Sutton.
No baked cheesecake recipe with Chef Douglas Sutton
Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV's In The Spotlight to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe.
Banana pudding cake recipe with Ms. Cherry Rankin
In the spotlight: No baked cheesecake recipe with Chef Douglas Sutton.
No baked cheesecake recipe with Chef Douglas Sutton
A delicious soup to warm up for the upcoming winter season with Chef Sergio Endara.
Ginger-Butternut Squash Soup recipe