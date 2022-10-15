Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be nice this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s. A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers Monday and (early) Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky.

The Big Bend and South Georgia could see some of the coldest weather so far this fall with lows near 40 to the lower 40s in many inland locations starting Wednesday morning. We’ll see sunshine return during the mid to late week. The morning lows will start to warm up to near 50 Friday morning.

