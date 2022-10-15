FSU celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business

FSU says this is one of the biggest events in the business school’s 72-year history.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University celebrating the groundbreaking for its new college of business and FSU says this is one of the biggest events in the business school’s 72-year history.

The new building for FSU’s college of business is a 120-million dollar project in the making, nearly 400 people came out Friday afternoon including city and county leaders along with FSU supporters.

The new legacy hall will be 280 thousand square feet with five floors including a financial trading room and a 300-seat auditorium.

It will be located just behind the Donald Tucker Civic Center at the corner of Madison and south Macomb Streets.

The college of business has been in the Rovetta business building since 1958.

The new facility is set to be the largest academic space on campus .. and it’s expected to be finished during the summer of 2025.

