Queen of rock ‘n’ roll: Tina Turner has her own Barbie doll

Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.
Mattel honors music icon Tina Turner with her own Barbie doll.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mattel is celebrating music icon Tina Turner with a new Barbie doll made in her honor.

The doll is part of Mattel’s Signature Music Series. The company said the Barbie design is inspired by the singer’s iconic outfit she wore in the music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

The Tina Turner Barbie doll features the signature look she rocked while topping the music charts with her teased blonde hair and denim jacket.

“She went from singing as a young girl in her rural church choir in Nutbush, Tennessee, to becoming the legendary performer hailed as the undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” Mattel said.

The Tina Turner Barbie doll comes with a certificate of authenticity and is selling for $55.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
Paula and Brandon Wade vanished in 2002. A new age-progression photo depicts what they may look...
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
Tallahassee City Commission unanimously passes the gun violence intervention plan.
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
Demetrius Williams was arrested for the bank robbery on September 15.
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’
An Amber Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was canceled after the teen was found safe...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Cauzican Foster Dogs host an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted.
Cauzican Pet Care shares three pets up for adoption