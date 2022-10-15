Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Rickards vs Lincoln
Brooks County vs Early County
Madison County vs Suwannee
Richmond Hill vs Valdosta
Cook vs Berrien
Harvest Community vs Aucilla Christian
Hilliard vs Hamilton County
Rocky Bayou Christian vs North Florida Christian (NFC)
Dunbar vs Lowndes
Maclay vs Munroe
Marianna vs Gadsden County
Florida High vs Godby
