Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)

Rickards Football Friday Night
Rickards Football Friday Night(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Rickards vs Lincoln

Brooks County vs Early County

Madison County vs Suwannee

Richmond Hill vs Valdosta

Cook vs Berrien

Harvest Community vs Aucilla Christian

Hilliard vs Hamilton County

Rocky Bayou Christian vs North Florida Christian (NFC)

Dunbar vs Lowndes

Maclay vs Munroe

Marianna vs Gadsden County

Florida High vs Godby

