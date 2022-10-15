TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The TAMA Intertribal Pow Wow is taking place October 21st- 23rd.

The Festival of Native American Culture will feature native crafts, food, dancers and story telling.

Everyone is welcome. Tickets are $5 a vehicle.

The event is presented by The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe and will be located at 107 Tall Pine Dr. Whigham, Georgia, 39897.

For more information call 229-762-3165 or email bamacreek@knology.net.

