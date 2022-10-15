Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash Friday night on Interstate 10 in western Gadsden County.

A semi-truck with a trailer in tow was driving off of I-10 into the median around 11:30 p.m. Friday, but for an unknown reason, the truck overturned and caught fire.

Both the driver, 37, and the passenger, 28, died on the scene, according to FHP.

The eastbound lane of 1-10 near Mile Marker 188 was still blocked as of late Saturday morning, according to FHP. Anyone driving towards that area will have to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.