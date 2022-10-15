Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County

Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.(Florida 511)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash Friday night on Interstate 10 in western Gadsden County.

A semi-truck with a trailer in tow was driving off of I-10 into the median around 11:30 p.m. Friday, but for an unknown reason, the truck overturned and caught fire.

Both the driver, 37, and the passenger, 28, died on the scene, according to FHP.

The eastbound lane of 1-10 near Mile Marker 188 was still blocked as of late Saturday morning, according to FHP. Anyone driving towards that area will have to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
Paula and Brandon Wade vanished in 2002. A new age-progression photo depicts what they may look...
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
Tallahassee City Commission unanimously passes the gun violence intervention plan.
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
Demetrius Williams was arrested for the bank robbery on September 15.
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket

Latest News

Police lights
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
ATV crash graphic.
13-year-old seriously injured after ATV crash in Jackson County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
3 people injured in single car crash in Calhoun County
Traffic Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across Centerville Rd.