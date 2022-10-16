Amber Alerts issued for 2 toddlers; woman wanted for alleged kidnapping

Amber Alerts have been issued for 2-year-old Aila Jones, left, and 2-year-old Jazarah...
Amber Alerts have been issued for 2-year-old Aila Jones, left, and 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth out of Pensacola, Florida.(Pensacola Police Department)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Florida are looking for a woman wanted in regard to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts have been issued for two 2-year-old girls.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, is wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occured shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 6115 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida. Police are also trying to locate witnesses, WALA reports.

Gulley is accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts have been issued for both Jazarah and Aila, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jazarah, who has black hair and brown eyes, is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks.

Aila, who has black hair and brown eyes, is two feet, six inches tall and weighs 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with unicorns.

Gulley is believed to be heading to Atlanta. She is driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gulley and/or the vehicle in question is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
Paula and Brandon Wade vanished in 2002. A new age-progression photo depicts what they may look...
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
After one Florida State University student died suddenly in 2020, other students are coming...
FSU students raise awareness about cardiac arrest after a student died in 2020
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

Latest News

County Commissioner Bill Proctor and Leon County host a Community Conversation on the 32304 zip...
Leon County hosts a Community Conversation for the 32304 zip code
Boxing coach Shiny Burns trains and helps local kids stay on the right track.
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue SUV they say was used in the...
House party shooting that killed 1 caught on doorbell camera