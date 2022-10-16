Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams meet Monday in first of two high-stakes debates

Early voting begins as the nation’s most watched governor’s race is entering its final weeks
Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Kemp.
Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Kemp.(WRDW)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are set to meet in their first of two debates Monday night, as the nation’s most watched governor’s race enters its final weeks.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting. Their second debate is set for Sunday, Oct. 30, only hours after former President Barack Obama appears in Atlanta on behalf of Abrams, a visit that was announced Saturday by the Georgia Democratic Party.

First Lady Jill Biden also appeared with Abrams on Friday. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler joined Kemp and Atlanta Young Republicans on Saturday.

The nation’s most watched governor’s race is entering its final weeks. Abrams is seeking to unseat Kemp and become the nation’s first Black female governor, while Kemp is seeking his second, and final, term.

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams narrowly lost that election to Kemp in a contest she has yet to concede.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and is consistently trailing in the polls, the most recent coming Wednesday that showed Abrams trailing Kemp by 10 points.

Early voting begins Monday in all of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to the runoff.

Early voting ends on the Friday immediately prior to Election Day which, this year, is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game
Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Boxing coach Shiny Burns trains and helps local kids stay on the right track.
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

Latest News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour
Gov. Brian Kemp bus tour stops in Bainbridge
Governor Kristi Noem says that there is not enough votes in the state legislature to support a...
Gov. Kristi Noem says that she will not call a special session on grocery tax
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign has released a new ad touting the incumbents record on...
Governor Kristi Noem's campaign launches new ad on transgender sports ban