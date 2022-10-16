Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16

Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the upcoming rain chances and cooler air.
By Charles Roop
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The rest of the weekend will be dry, but slight rain chances will return to the Big Bend and South Georgia starting Monday as a cold front is anticipated to move through the area. Patchy dense fog could be a concern Monday morning; otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy. through the day. Highs Sunday will reach into the mid to upper 80s and the mid 80s Monday.

After the cold front passes to the south of the Big Bend, cooler and drier air will once again enter the region. Some of the coldest weather so far this fall season will be likely with lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings near 40 for most inland locations with highs in the 70s. The temperatures will begin to moderate starting Friday.

