Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car.

The crash happened a few hours after the Florida State University vs. Clemson Tigers football game.

According to TPD, it happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Stadium Drive and Lake Bradford Road.

TPD said the pedestrian was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

No further information was released.

