Barb’s Brittles Sweet Potato Souffle recipe

Chef Barbra shares her Sweet Potato Souffle recipe.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ingredients

Souffle:

· 5 medium-sized sweet potatoes

· ½ cup half and half

· ½ teaspoon cinnamon

· 3 large eggs

· ¼ cup granulated sugar

· ¼ cup light brown sugar

· ½ cup salted butter, melted

· ½ cup Barb’s Brittle bits, divided

· 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Topping:

· 1 cup regular rolled oats

· ½ cup all-purpose flour

· ¼ cup light brown sugar

· ¼ cup granulated sugar

· ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 4 tablespoons butter, softened

· ½ cup chopped pecans, optional

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.  Lightly grease an 8 x 8 baking dish.  Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the oats, flour, sugars, and cinnamon.  Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until pea-sized crumbs form.  Stir in the pecans and refrigerate the topping until ready to use.

3. Peel and cut up the sweet potatoes. Place in a large pot, cover with water and boil until tender.  Drain the potatoes well.  Using a food processor, process the sweet potatoes, half and half, and cinnamon until the mixture is smooth.  Set aside.

4. Using a large bowl whisk the eggs, sugars, and butter until combined.  Add in the sweet potato mixture, ¼ cup of brittle bits and vanilla.  Whisk until totally combined.  Pour the sweet potatoes mixture into the baking dish.

5. Bake for 20 minutes or until the center is partially set.  Remove from the oven.  Sprinkle the remaining brittle bits and topping over the sweet potatoes.  Bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until slightly browned.

Let the casserole sit for 5 minutes before serving.

