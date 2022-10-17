Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

A body was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue.

Both BPS and the Georiga Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Law enforcement has not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.