Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

A body was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue.
A body was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

A body was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue.

Both BPS and the Georiga Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Law enforcement has not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

