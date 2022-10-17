FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A first-of-its-kind move by Florida A&M will give more students an on-campus bed moving forward, the University announced Monday.

After gaining permission from the Board of Trustees in August to pursue negotiations, the school closed a deal to acquire several duplexes, apartments, and condos along Eugenia Street, adding 118 beds to the on-campus inventory.

This comes after an unprecedented surge in student enrollment led to a massive waitlist for on-campus spots. Hundreds of students, including many freshman, were left searching for off-campus options at the start of the 2022 school year.

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said he was proud of his team for getting the deal to the finish line.

“This is one important piece of the puzzle,” Dr. Robinson said. “We have a lot more work to do and my team is excited to get busy to solve the rest of this puzzle.”

Dr. Robinson said talks to purchase the property started in the Spring before the headlines emerged about the need for more on-campus beds.

FAMU said about 75% of the residents living in the newly purchased units are already students. The remaining tenants may need to search for new housing come next school year when the complex plans to officially become an on-campus option.

FAMU SGA President Zachary Bell said he used to live in one of the units. He was excited to hear it was officially becoming a part of campus.

“It is so good to see this is a part of FAMU to be a residence Hall, and I cannot wait to connect my memories that I have here at this apartment with those of future Rattlers,” he said.

The $12.6 million purchase came from U.S. Department of Education dollars. Dr. Robinson said the hope is to find similar opportunities in the future to increase on-campus housing options.

