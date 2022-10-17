Former North Florida State Attorney sentenced in bribery, extortion scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former North Florida State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister was sentenced to 40 months in prison in Jacksonville’s federal court Monday, according to a spokesman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal court records show Siegmeister faced up to 48 years behind bars in the extortion scheme. Siegmeister’s attorney asked the judge for a 20-month sentence instead of the recommended 57 to 71 months behind bars.

Defense attorney Waffa Hanania cited Siegmeister’s “incredible remorse and regret” in a motion filed last week.

“Mr. Siegmeister’s life will never be the same again,” Hanania wrote in the October 12th motion. “He has fallen from a position of leadership and status to a person who has damaged, in some eyes irreparably, his reputation and integrity. He has fallen from a position as the highest-level enforcer of the laws of the State of Florida in his circuit to a position as a convicted felon.”

Siegmeister resigned as State Attorney in December 2019. He was indicted and arrested in February 2021 and entered a guilty plea a year later in February 2022.

Siegmeister has been behind bars since his arrest. His attorney had asked the judge to sentence him to time served citing his extensive cooperation in the federal investigation.

“He needs no further incentive to never commit another criminal act than the memory of these very long 20 months that he has already served,” Hanania wrote.

Defense attorney Marion Michael O’Steen was convicted at trial in June. Federal court records show he is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Former defense attorney Ernest Maloney Page was sentenced to six months in prison as part of the scheme. He is set to report to federal prison to begin serving that sentence in January 2023.

