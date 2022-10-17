I-10 Eastbound in Gadsden County closed for hours after crash involving three semis

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash involving three semis left Interstate 10 near exit 192 closed for hours Monday afternoon.

FHP says the crash happened around 1:30 at US Highway 90, the Midway exit. Troopers say crews had to free a person trapped in one of the semis. The victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. There are no reports of any other injuries.

Anyone traveling on US Highway 90 eastbound will have to take exit 192 and back onto the eastbound entry ramp to continue eastbound on I-10.

Information about the drivers was not released, including name and age. According to FHP, an updated press release will be released once the interstate is cleared.

