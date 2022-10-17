Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31.(Apple TV+)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You won’t be able to catch the “Peanuts” gang on broadcast television this holiday season. Instead, you’ll only be able to stream the Charlie Brown holiday classics this year.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 and will be the only outlet airing the iconic specials.

The streaming platform partnered with PBS in the past but has retained exclusive rights for 2022.

Apple TV+ said it will provide special free windows for everyone to watch the holiday programs, even without a subscription.

  • “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available for free Oct. 28 – Oct. 31.
  • Anyone can stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” Nov. 23 – Nov. 27.
  • “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to all Dec. 22 – Dec. 25.

These specials are available now to subscribers every day.

New this year, “I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales” will be added to the platform starting Dec. 2.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game
Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Boxing coach Shiny Burns trains and helps local kids stay on the right track.
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Killed in the line of duty: A disturbing trend suggests police officers are being ambushed and...
Police are being ambushed, killed across the nation, law enforcement group says
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
From witness stand, Kevin Spacey denies sexual abuse claims
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey