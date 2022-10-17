Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMBALL, Texas (Gray News) – A mother in Texas has been charged with capital murder for stabbing her 5-year-old daughter to death at a park, officials said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to intentionally killing her daughter.

The sheriff’s office said Towne stabbed the child at Spring Creek Park in Tomball on Sunday afternoon and then drove her to the hospital.

When she arrived, she asked hospital staff for a wheelchair because “her daughter’s body was hurting.” An emergency room nurse walked with Towne back to her Jeep Cherokee, where the nurse found the 5-year-old unresponsive in the vehicle.

Officials said the child’s body was partially wrapped in plastic and mesh bags, and there were lacerations and ligature marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers with the Tomball Police Department responded to the hospital and took Towne into custody. She was charged with capital murder and is being held at the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game
Two killed after vehicle overturned and caught fire.
Two killed in single-car crash on I-10 in Gadsden County
Boxing coach Shiny Burns trains and helps local kids stay on the right track.
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
Arrested for stabbing a man to death outside of a Walgreens in Tallahassee.
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank had been battling cancer in recent months, a friend said. He died on Wednesday.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56
The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels...
Video shows moment train slams into tow truck
Officers managed to shoot down a drone over Kyiv on Monday, and it was caught on video.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Killer drone shot down over Kyiv